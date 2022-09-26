Several Wichita police responded to the 2300 block of S. Market on Monday.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating after shots were apparently fired at a southeast Wichita park. Some of the victims from the shooting arrived at a location in the 2200 block of S. Market.

Police tell KSN News that shots were fired at Boston Park, located northeast of Harry and Woodlawn.

The victims returned to the 2200 block of South Market with minor injuries. The victims didn’t know if they were shot or just grazed by bullets fired at the park.

