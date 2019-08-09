Police warning of counterfeit oxycodone pills seized in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating the confiscation of counterfeit oxycodone pills. The pills are embedded with fentanyl, a potentially fatal drug. The department said two cases have been confirmed.

Police said the pills have similar marking to legitimate oxycodone pills. However, the pills are confirmed to contain fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is highly dangerous drug and can be up to 30-50 times more powerful than heroin and small amounts ingested can be fatal,” Captain Jeff Allen, Wichita Police Department Special Investigations Bureau. “We suspect that we’ve probably already had overdoses in Sedgwick County and possibly deaths inside Sedgwick County based on these counterfeit pills.”

The department is continuing to investigate. Police said they are also aware of counterfeit oxycodone pills being seized in counties surrounding Sedgwick County.

The Wichita Police Department would like to remind residents that any narocotic or prescription drug not purchased with a doctor’s prescription at a pharmacy should be considered unsafe.

If you believe a person has overdosed on Fentanyl, please remember the following:

Call 911

Administer Narcan

Start rescue breathing

Anyone with information about the illegal use or sale of any oxycodone should call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111. Those needing help with an addition should call Sedgwick County COMCARE Addiction Treatment Services at (316) 660-1100.