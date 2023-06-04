WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a man from Wichita was shot Saturday night during the commission of a robbery.

The WPD says they received a call at 11:55 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of S Richmond Ct.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right lower leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The WPD says an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, Wichita police are making you to please contact investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.