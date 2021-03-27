Police: Wichita woman booked under suspicion of 1st-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a man was hit while on his bicycle in northeast Wichita Friday and was later shot and died.

Police have arrested Charity Blackmon, 31, of Wichita this weekend in connection on charges of 1st degree murder.

According to the Sedgwick County booking logs, Blackmon was booked to Sedgwick County Jail under suspicion of 1st-degree murder, failing to signal and driving while suspended.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 13th Street North and Oliver Avenue just around 4:30 Friday. Police say they located Rabus, unconscious, and offered life-saving measures. He had serious injuries including, what appeared to be, a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed Rabus was on his bicycle at the intersection of 13th Street North and Oliver Avenue when he was struck by a white Plymouth van driven by Blackmon.

Police investigators say Blackmon then got out of her vehicle and fired a shot from a handgun, striking Rabus.

Police also say Blackmon fled the scene and was followed by witnesses who provided her location. She was located and arrested at 14th Street North and Green Street by a Wichita State University police officer.

Blackmon and Rabus were not known to each other according to WPD investigators.

Officers say they recovered a handgun through this investigation and say witnesses provided valuable information and assisted with life-saving measures on the scene Friday.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office as early as Monday.