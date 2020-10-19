Update: Police confirm death in North Newton is from natural causes

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton police confirmed early Monday evening that the case they were investigating involving one person’s death in the Roanoke Court neighborhood in North Newton resulted from natural causes.

Earlier, Newton police confirmed they were working to get a search warrant after finding a body at a home. They were calling it an ‘unattended death’ at the time.

The City of Newton released a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon saying, “Newton Police are investigating an unattended death on Roanoke Court. We have obtained a search warrant for the residence, but the cause of death remains unclear at this time. Thank you for your patience as we continue the investigation.”

Newton Police are investigating an unattended death on Roanoke Court. We have obtained a search warrant for the residence, but the cause of death remains unclear at this time. Thank you for your patience as we continue the investigation. — City of Newton, KS (@CityofNewtonKS) October 19, 2020

LATEST STORIES: