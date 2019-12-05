Police write 58 tickets in crackdown on East Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Merging, speeding, and distracted driving, officers are seeing that on East Kellogg. On Wednesday for two hours, officers wrote 58 tickets for speeding between Webb Road and Greenwich. Speed on that newly-opened section of Kellogg is 40 mph.

“People are still driving highway speeds 60 mph, and there are construction workers out there next to the road in some spots,” said officer Jeff Andres, Wichita Police Department.

Police tell KSN that it has been a real problem for the past few weeks. KSN News decided to ride with Wichita police Wednesday in the areas known for accidents.

“Well, the three that I see real issues at are Kellogg and Seneca, Kellogg and the downtown business district exits, and entrance at Washington, and I know there are several others, but those are the top accident locations as well.”

Officer Paul Cruz said merging issues can cause accidents, but there are some things you can do to avoid a crash.

“One of those tips is when you’re driving on the highway maintain your speed at the speed limit. For those of you that are coming onto the highway, you have to yield to those that are on the highway and make sure you accelerate to speed,” said officer Cruz.

“Keep your mind on your driving just so you can get to wherever you are going safely, observe the speed limits, don’t tailgate people, wear your seat belt, will make sure we are all safe and get to where we need to go,” added Andres.

