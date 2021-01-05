KSN political analyst weighs in on objecting election results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The objections are not expected to change the results of the election but KSN’s political analyst thinks it could have an impact on future elections.

“The reason for this objection has nothing to do with the actual concern about the legitimacy of the election,” KSN political analyst Jeff Jarman said.

According to Jarman, the reason some lawmakers plan to dispute to the results is simple.

“This is really about political theatre and about some Republicans in Congress taking a stand for political benefit but not for the benefit of the country,” Jarman explained.

Newly sworn-in Senator Roger Marshall will join U.S. Representatives Ron Estes, Jake Laturner, and Tracy Mann in objecting to the official results which Jarman finds concerning.

“If people don’t trust our elections, it is a real danger to the country,” Jarman said.

But Senator Jerry Moran will not object which is something Jarman believes is to make sure Americans have confidence in future elections.

“I think Senator Moran is right,” Jarman said. “That this undermines our confidence in democratic elections.”

Jarman says he does not think Wednesday’s actions will have a significant impact on Roger Marshall or the other representatives from Kansas. He said their terms and what they do in office will be defining factors in the long run.