Political analysts Steele and Begala will speak at Wichita Chamber’s annual meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two well-known political analysts will headline the Chamber’s Nov. 19 Annual Meeting.

CNN Commentator and Political Analyst Paul Begala will appear alongside Political Analyst Michael Steele, who is also the Former Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, MSNBC Political Analyst and the President and CEO of The Steele Group.

Both Begala and Steele will provide separate opening remarks and then participate in an on-stage discussion moderated by 2019 Chamber Chairman Michael Monteferrante (President and CEO of Envision). The topic for the evening will be the Global Political Landscape.

Monteferrante said he was pleased to be able to devote an evening to a topic that’s of vital interest to Chamber members and their businesses.

“We’re all directly impacted by decisions made in Washington about the global marketplace. International trade has been an important element of every one of our discussions this year with our state and federal elected officials. I’m really looking forward to listening to the different viewpoints represented by both analysts.”

The Chamber’s Annual Meeting will be held at Century II in the evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:15 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m.

