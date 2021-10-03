Polo players compete to raise awareness for breast cancer research

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Riders from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and California and international riders from China and Argentina competed Sunday to raise awareness for breast cancer. Nearly half of the riders are women.

They played in a round-robin at Fairfield Polo Fields to raise money for research of the disease.

“We met and talked about different ways to help different events that people can enjoy. Polo is not that commonly accessible to people, so we love bringing people out here and introducing them to the sport, and they love giving different events,” said Courtney Darrah, Fairfield Polo Club owner.

It was the fourth year for the event.