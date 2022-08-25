WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The end of pool season in Wichita is near, and the aquatics department is turning its attention toward security.

Over the summer, vandals caused $65,000 in damage to several pools and splashpads.

The police department is doing security assessments in hopes of adding security cameras.

“They would be monitored by the Wichita Police Department just like the cameras down in old town. Police could be called out as a crime is happening at our swimming pools,” said Aquatics Supervisor Joe Martin.

The cost of the cameras is not in the budget, so the City is working with vendors to get estimates.

Aley and McAffee pools will be shutting down their pools first this summer on Sept. 3, followed by Orchard and College Hill on Sept. 4.

The aquatics manager says 64,000 people visited city pools this summer.