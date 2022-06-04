WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a two-year hiatus, a popular garden tour returned with a delightful array of gardens. It is sponsored by the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners.

Everyone from novice to seasoned gardeners showed up to view six unique gardens throughout the Wichita area. Some who attended say it inspires them with ideas.

“Oh, we’re just so excited to see the things that people do with their gardens and get to know some plant names and enjoy being outside. And I love pretty flowers so I love getting ideas for new things to plant in my garden,” said Susie Scott, gardener.

The gardens will be open on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and proceeds benefit the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, and their educational outreach programs throughout Sedgwick County.

Click here for map for garden descriptions and details.