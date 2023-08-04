PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular Pratt sports bar and grill burned overnight.

The Pratt Fire Department said Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill, located on Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets, is a complete loss. The fire started late Thursday night, around 11:30 p.m.

The fire department was able to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings.

The fire department said they will be at the location for the next few hours fighting hot spots and cleaning up Main Street.

The Pratt Tribune reported that several blocks of Main Street were blocked as crews battled the flames.