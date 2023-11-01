WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Wichita health food restaurant appears to have announced it is permanently closing.

The Lotus Leaf Cafe, located at 251 N. Washington in Old Town, posted the following on its website:

Dear valued customers and friends,

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Lotus Leafe Cafe in Wichita, KS. Over the past several years, it has been our pleasure and privilege to serve this wonderful community. Your support, patronage, and warm smiles have been the heart and soul of our restaurant.

The decision to close has not been an easy one, and it’s primarily due to the economic challenges that we, like many businesses, have faced. We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for being a part of our journey.

Lotus Leafe Cafe has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a place where memories were created, friendships were formed, and delicious food was shared. We will cherish these moments and the connections we’ve made forever.

As we say goodbye, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support. Our community has been the driving force behind Lotus Leafe Cafe, and we will always remember the smiles, laughter, and good times we’ve had together.

Though our doors may be closing, the memories and the love that you’ve shown us will live on. We hope to see you again in the future. Until then, take care, stay safe, and keep enjoying the wonderful flavors of life.

Lotus Leaf Cafe