Porch pirate caught on camera, then caught by Wichita police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another porch pirate caught on camera in Wichita. “I was really frustrated because I was like watching him come up on my porch steal it and take off,” said James Gettings.

While he was at work Wednesday, Gettings has a clear view of a thief stealing a package off his porch. But this suspected thief didn’t get too far, “They caught the guy really quick. They were calling me on my phone telling me they had him before i even got to call 911,” said Gettings.

Wichita police officers were already in the area for a special assignment to prevent crimes just like the dreaded porch package theft. “We conducted a traffic stop based on a pedestrian violation and as we started tracking backwards the package that was in that person possession had a shipping label,” said Lt. Drew Seiler.



Police traced that label back to Gettings’ home. The man on the bike, 35-year-old Cory Buffum of Wichita was arrested on allegations of theft and an outstanding warrant. According to the Wichita Police Department, it’s the 21st porch pirate case in the city since December 1.

Lieutenant Seiler says footage from doorbell cameras can be a big help in solving cases of porch theft. Especially, if the suspected thief is a repeat offender. “We are able to look back at other theft cases and compare what is on the video to mug shots and pictures of those we have custody,” said Lt. Seiler.

He added, “Therefore using that we are able to take a more proactive approach in addressing crimes in the neighborhoods. More eyes, more ears, and more resources.”

If you are still expecting a package this holiday season WPD recommends having it delivered when you are home. If not, they suggest having it delivered to your work or having a trusted neighbor pick it up for you.

