WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in south Wichita on Friday morning was caused by a portable air conditioning unit, authorities say.

The call came in around 10 a.m. from the 3100 block of E. Fairhaven Ct.

Officials say the fire started from the air conditioning unit plugged into a power strip and extended outside to an attached shed.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Fire officials say the total damage is estimated to be around $36,000.