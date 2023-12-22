WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews will be closing a portion of Central in downtown Wichita.

On Dec. 26, work will begin to install a new cooling system for the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Large cranes will be deployed to lift new cooling towers and a steel beam to the roof of the building.

courtesy Sedgwick County

”Replacing and upgrading our cooling towers is a large undertaking, but necessary to keep the courthouse comfortable during the hot summer months and to ensure reliability,” says Andrew Dilts, Sedgwick County Director of Facilities in a news release. “Even though a giant crane will be part of the courthouse landscape for a few weeks, the only real inconvenience to the public should be the temporary lane closures on westbound Central.”

Westbound lanes of Central will be closed between Main and Wichita Street until the work is completed. Drivers will need to use 3rd or Murdock instead.

The road will likely remain closed for several weeks until the air system is replaced for the 77-year-old building.