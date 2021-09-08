Portion of I-70 closed after fiery crash near Goodland

Troopers close a portion of westbound I-70 near Goodland after a crash, Sept. 8, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: KanDrive.org)

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has temporarily closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Goodland.

Trooper Tod Hileman says the closure is due to a fiery crash at milepost 22.

He sent a social media post saying that westbound drivers need to exit at Edson, milepost 27, then take Old Highway 24 to Goodland, where they can get back onto I-70.

Hileman did not say how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

KSN will continue to check with the KHP and will provide updates as they become available.

