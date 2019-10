WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A portion of eastbound Kellogg near Maize Road is closed after an early morning fatal crash.

One person died and another is in serious condition.

The eastbound lanes of Kellogg from 119th St. West to Maize road are closed.

Law enforcement is urging all vehicles to avoid the area.

KSN has a photojournalist on scene, we’ll bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.

