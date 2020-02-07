‘Possibility of a large disturbance’: Email sent to Goddard parents

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Goddard are investigating a possible fight this weekend between some current and former students and the possibility that weapons will be used.

Ronny Lieurance, Chief of Police for Goddard Public Schools, sent an email to parents Friday, advising them of the situation.

“We have been made aware of the possibility of a large disturbance/fight between a number of current and former students being planned for this coming weekend,” his email says.

“We have contacted parents of those students who may be involved; however, we felt that it was important to alert all of our high school families,” Lieurance writes. “Additionally, we have knowledge from numerous social media posts, which reference firearms or other weapons potentially being involved. We have communicated this information to area law enforcement agencies.”

The email is addressed to the families of Goddard High School, Eisenhower High School, and Goddard Academy.

Chief Lieurance says the safety and security of the students is the highest priority, and it is USD 265’s practice to proactively communicate matters involving student safety to the school community.

