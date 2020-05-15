Arkansas City police: Child dies after possible drowning claims Ark City child’s life

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating a possible drowning that happened late Thursday afternoon in southeast Arkansas City.

The Arkansas City Police and Fire-EMS departments were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a possible drowning in the 800 block of South Boyer Road.

They arrived to find CPR was being administered to a child and EMS personnel took over the life-saving efforts. The child was transported by ambulance to South Central Kansas Medical Center, where the child was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

