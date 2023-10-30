WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a Goodwill location after a possible grenade was found.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Goodwill store located at Harry and Rock Road. Someone had left the object in the donation dropbox.

Police evacuated the area, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called to the store. The team rendered the possible grenade safe and took it for closer examination.

They don’t know yet if the device is real or not. The evacuated businesses have since reopened.

Last Friday, a Goodwill store in Wisconsin received a live ‘cluster bomblet’ among their donations.