Possible ‘hate crime’ investigation at Fort Hays State University

FORT HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University is investigating the report of a potential hate crime incident involving an automobile that was defaced with racist language.
Fort Hays University Police Department said they have launched a criminal investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact UPD at (785) 628-5304 or after 4:30 p.m. (785) 625-1011.
Fort Hays State University’s senior leadership in the departments of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Police, and the Compliance and General Counsel’s offices are also actively involved in addressing this matter.
