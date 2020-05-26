Kansas Star Casino files plans for possible layoffs

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Star Casino, owned by Boyd Gaming, is possibly laying off over 400 employees, according to WARN notice on KANSASWORKS.com.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.
Kansas Star Casino reopened to the public on May 23 after temporarily closing down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located south of Wichita in Sumner County, Kansas Star Casino offers 1,750 slot machines and over 50 table games.
