Officer-involved shooting in east Wichita injures one Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A possible officer-involved shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in east Wichita.

Wichita police tell KSN News preliminary investigations show a woman was actively shooting inside a store. They also indicate officers went in the store to engage the woman when they say more shots were fired by either the suspect or police or both.

This happened inside the Whole Foods store near 13th St and Webb Rd.

Police also say the woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will bring you live updates on KSN at Ten.

