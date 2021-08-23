Possible ‘Plea’ date set for Kansas lawmaker after misdemeanor charges involving student

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) — A ‘possible plea’ date has been set in the case for Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, who appeared in a virtual court hearing on Monday morning in Franklin District Court.

The Franklin County Sheriff`s Office arrested Samsel for a misdemeanor battery involving a student in the Wellsville School District earlier this year. Samsel was working as a substitute teacher at the time.

“I think we could get a plea sensing date. There’s just a few things we’re ironing out. But, I think we’re close,” Samsel’s attorney Chris Scott said.

A September 13 virtual hearing date was set.

This comes after Samsel appeared in court last week, August 16, after being charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery against a high school student in late April.

In the last hearing, Samsel’s attorney Chris Scott offered a proposal to the state with a possible plea offer. Representing the state, Brandon Jones asked the judge for an opportunity to speak with the victims before a decision is made.

Rep. Samsel entered a not guilty plea on May 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories