WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s Mobility Week in Kansas.

KansasRides.org, which is promoting the event, calls it a “celebration of making smart, efficient, and safe multimodal public transportation choices.” The website helps connect Kansas residents to public transportation options in their community.

To help promote the week, Kansas Rides is sponsoring a gift card giveaway to those who participate and use public transportation this week.

To enter the drawing, post a photo or selfie taken while using public transportation to your social media like Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter) with the hashtag #KansasRides2023.

Kansas Rides says six winners will be chosen on Nov. 13.