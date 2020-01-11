Potential impact Spirit AeroSystems layoffs will have on Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many across Wichita are asking what impact Spirit AeroSystems announcement to lay off approximately 2,800 employees will have on them and the city in the days to come.

According to data from 2018, the Aerospace Industry employes just under 10% of the Wichita workforce and an estimated 17% of wages. The loss of 2,800 aerospace jobs could account for a total of wage loss of $220 million

However, compared to Boeing’s greater portfolio, this layoff is comparatively small. Many of the jobs lost will be within the supply chain.

Outside of Spirit AeroSystems directly, the largest impact will affect the supply chain of services which includes other aerospace companies, machinery, manufacturing, transportation, and other business support sectors.

With that, there is much concern about those indirectly affected by the layoffs. Local retail and entertainment markets are expected to take the second biggest hit as those laid off will likely reduce shopping for non-essential goods and refrain from dining out or bars and nightlife.

2018 Aerospace data. Courtesy: Jeremy Hill, Director Center for Economic Development and Business Research Wichita State University

Unemployment insurance is available for affected workers, and many are likely to find another job within twelve months, according to data from Jeremy Hill, Director Center for Economic Development and Business Research.

A looming concern is that laid-off skilled workers will find jobs in other markets, which could cast a shadow on the future of regional growth and development.

