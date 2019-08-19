Power company asking residents to conserve power after storm damage in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s going to be a couple of hot days for residents in and around Hays, and it comes as Midwest Energy is asking to conserve power during the hottest time of the day, while they continue to work on repairs from recent storm damage.

“Between all three storms, we probably lost in the neighborhood about 80 poles,” said Mike Morley, Midwest Energy Communications Director.

Crews have been working hard to repair or replace those poles and get the power lines back up and running.

Morley said they rerouted the power through other circuits, but that can put stress on the lines with the heat this week.

“Some of those lines, those breakers, could open up and trip off or you could actually burn down a line in an extreme case,” he said.

Morley is asking for residents to take action Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.

“Not running your washer and dryer, not using your oven and dehumidifier between noon and seven these next two days,” he said. “We should get through this just fine, if everyone follows the guidelines.”

For residents like Shawn Chance, it’s a tough few days for that kind of request.

“We are working outside, and we try to go in to cool off, so we’ll try to turn the thermostat up a little bit, but other than that, it’s going to stay on,” He said. “We have three air conditioners and we turned two, so we are trying.”

Morley said he hopes the power lines will be back up in 7 to 10 days and hopes the community can make it through.

“I just hope we can get through these next two days without any further outages,” he said.