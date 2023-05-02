WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi says most surgeries and procedures have been paused due to a morning power outage at the data center.

Ascension Via Christi says they are having sporadic internet and phone line outages at some sites.

Ascension says hospitals and clinics remain open, and backup procedures are in place to ensure safe patient care while the issue is resolved.

Patients whose procedures have been paused will be notified. KSN News will update this story as it develops.