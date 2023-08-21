Update: According to a spokesperson with Evergy and the Evergy outage map, the situation was resolved by 5:30 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy is looking into a power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers Monday afternoon. The outage means some traffic lights in downtown Wichita and south of Kellogg may not work at the start of rush hour.

Aug. 21, 2023, power outage in Wichita (Courtesy Evergy)

The Evergy outage map shows the outage stretches from about Douglas on the north to a few blocks past Lincoln on the South.

An Evergy spokesperson said a failed cable caused the outage. Crews are investigating the situation and will restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

The outage started just after 3:30 p.m. The Evergy website estimates the restoration could happen by 5:15 p.m.