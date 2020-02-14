Power outage reported in south central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Around 2,500 customers are without power at 53rd St. and Meridian, and along the Sedgwick/Harvey county line Thursday evening.

Gina Penzig with Evergy said crews were working to restore power by rerouting through alternative circuits. Their priority is to restore power as quickly as possible.

The cause of the power outage is not known yet.

LATEST POSTS: