MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.

The power outage will take place overnight from 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, through 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

According to the City of Mulvane, the power outage is taking place because electrical crews will be performing scheduled maintenance at the El Paso Substation.

“A new transformer was installed at the El Paso Substation on Rock Road in Derby,” Mulvane City Administrator Kent Hixson said. “The electrical service to Mulvane needs switched to that new transformer. The safest way to make the switch is to cut the power to Mulvane.”

For any questions or additional information, the City of Mulvane asks you to call them at 316-777-1143.