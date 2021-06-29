Powerball expanding drawings to 3 days a week starting August 23

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting August 23, Powerball drawings will expand to three nights a week, with a Monday drawing being added to the draw schedule, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The cost per play, how to play the game, and the prize structure will remain the same.

The game change will affect players who like to purchase multi-draw tickets. To prepare, the Kansas Lottery is “stepping down” the number of consecutive Powerball drawings players can purchase after the June 30 drawing until August 23 when sales begin for the new schedule of the Powerball game. For more information on the number of multi-draws available from now until the game change, click here.

The Powerball jackpot has been won in Kansas 11 times since 1993, and 26 other players have won $1 million or more.

The Powerball game is currently drawn on Wednesday and Saturday. Players will continue to have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets. Tickets are $2 a play, and jackpots start at $20 million.

