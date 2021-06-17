Powerball prize sold in south-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery said on Thursday that a lucky player has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket.

The player’s ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win. The winning numbers on June 16, 2021, were 19 – 29 – 34 – 44 – 50 Powerball 25 and PowerPlay 2X.

The counties in South Central Kansas include Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, June 19, with a jackpot of $52 million.