Powerball ticket worth $1 million claimed by Sedgwick County resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A resident of Sedgwick County is a new millionaire.

The lucky Kansan anonymously claimed a Powerball ticket worth $1 million more than six months after the December 29, 2018 drawing. The winner matched five-of-six numbers. The winning numbers in the drawing were 12-42-51-53-62 with a Powerball of 20.

When claiming the prize, the winner explained they didn’t know there was an unclaimed ticket out there, and they were in possession of it.

“I buy Powerball, Mega Millions, and Super Kansas Cash twice a week so I usually wait a couple of weeks and scan them all at once,” the winner said. “The ticket just got aught in the mix of my receipt drawer and I saw it sitting there and pulled it out and looked at it and it said ’12-29-2018′ so I thought ‘oh wow, I have to go scan this.'”

The winner said they plan to invest the money in their growing family’s future.

“I’m just excited. I do have a baby on the way and we’re going to buy a house,” the winner said.

The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip on S Oliver. The retailer is eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket.