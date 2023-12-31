WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prairie Rose Wellbriety is hosting a powwow to celebrate the New Year without drugs or alcohol.

The event is held to help those who are struggling with sobriety as well as to incorporate traditional teachings into the recovery process.

“Whenever we started our group, we’d seen the amount of momentum it picked up right away. Because things like this powwow, you see all the people here, the numbers that keep coming through the door. This isn’t just our idea,” said Ben Eagle Feather, president of Prairie Rose Wellbriety.

The group started last summer after they saw a need in the community.