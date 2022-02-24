PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) – The city of Prairie Village, Kansas has sent thoughts and prayers to their sister city Dolyna, Ukraine as the country deals with military action from Russia.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Prairie Village’s friends and family in the Ukraine, including democratically-elected Ukrainian local officials in this delegation we hosted a few years ago, and all residents of our sister city in Dolyna, Ukraine. Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson

The city said staff are actively reaching out to their contacts in Dolyna and Global Ties KC to look for ways to help.

Late Wednesday night (Thursday in Ukraine), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other nations not to interfere or it would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

In a televised address, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia’s goal was not to occupy Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden condemned Putin’s actions calling them “unprovoked and unjust.” Biden announced sanctions on Russia, and is expected to announce more.

Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday afternoon after meeting with the National Security Council and G7 members.

Kansas lawmakers joined in the denouncing of the Russian president’s actions.