PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — USD 382 in Pratt announced on Wednesday that they have canceled school on Friday, April 1, after Assistant Principal Jason May passed away earlier this week of natural causes.

In a Facebook post, the school district said that they knew they “could not adequately staff our schools on Friday.” They ask that if students attend his celebration of life, that they wear their Superfrog shirts.

May had been a part of USD 382 since 1995, working as a middle school science and math teacher, wrestling, football and golf coach and principal at Haskins Elementary and Southwest Elementary.

The celebration of his life will be held on April 1 at 1 p.m. at Pratt Community College in the Beaver Dome.

To learn more about May, click here to read his obituary.