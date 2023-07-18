WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People in Pratt will have another place to cool off this weekend as the Pratt Municipal Pool is set to reopen this Saturday.

The City of Pratt said in a Facebook post the grand re-opening will be on July 22 at 11 a.m.

“We thank you so much for your patience and support as we removed the very old, very leaky, but much-loved, pool and replaced it with a modern, updated pool with so much more to do,” the Facebook post said in part.

The pool will have big water slides, a small frog slide, and more.

Re-opening of Pratt’s Municipal Pool (Courtesy: City of Pratt)

In August 2022, the city said a family had committed to paying for the project in full. This came after voters had authorized a sales tax for the project, with just over 76% of voters voting for a 0.5% sales tax increase to bring the project to fruition.

Pratt Mayor Zach Deeds told KSN at the time the plan was to use the sales tax to pay for the pool, but after the donation, the city said no tax dollars would be used to pay for the project.