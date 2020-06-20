Pratt prom, back on!

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas students are busting out their dresses and dancing shoes this weekend! Pratt High School’s prom is back on!

This is a moment students thought was going to be gone for good, after having the coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt halt to the school year. “It was definitely challenging. Once, we went off for spring break we definitely didn’t expect what was going to happen,” said Noah Malone, Pratt High senior.

The Pratt School District has worked with county health officials and the City of Pratt to get an alternative prom planned for the students. “Obviously, this year has really changed events for a lot of people and certainly our kids lost a lot of activities. One of the first things they worried about was prom,” said Tony Helfrich, Pratt Schools Superintendent.

Pratt juniors and seniors will be spending their Saturday night, June 20, dancing in the moonlight, in the heart of Downtown Pratt in Merchants Park. “Honestly, it’s kind of a big deal just cause the way it ended. Everyone gets another chance to hang with each other and spend some time together,” said Hunter Huber, Pratt senior.

Since the pandemic is still going on school officials have worked to make sure that it is safe for everyone, “Outdoors, we thought that was an important piece of it. We are also going to be taking temperatures of students when they arrive to make sure no one is exhibiting or showing any type of symptoms,” said Helfrich.

While it won’t be the tradition prom students imagined, students say they are just thankful to have one. “Every senior remembers their senior prom and it’s just nice to have something to look back on,” said Malone.

Pratt High School is not the only school jumping on the prom train. The City of Pratt has also approved Skyline High to use the park for their prom, next Saturday, June 27.

