Pratt swimming pool closes 2 weeks after summer opening

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Pratt’s Municipal Swimming Pool is closed just two weeks after opening for the summer season.

According to Pratt Public Works Director Russell Rambat, several children were getting cuts and scraps on their toes and feet in the shallow end of the pool.

The pool was refurbished before last year’s season, and they didn’t have any issues at the pool last year.

The 500,000 gallons of pool water is being drained so the city can figure out what the problem is and fix it.

They hope the pool will only have to be closed 2-3 weeks so they don’t lose the whole summer season to the repairs.