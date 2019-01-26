Local

Prayers requested for Brian Arterburn who is battling sickness

Posted: Jan 26, 2019 11:36 AM CST

Updated: Jan 26, 2019 11:41 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wearing Blue for Brian Facebook community is asking for prayers for Brian Arterburn. 

"Alright prayer warriors we need to step it up again for Brian," read a message posted to the page Saturday morning. "He is very sick right now."

Arterburn was released from the hospital last week after a setback following brain surgery. 

Two years ago, officer Arterburn suffered critical injuries after being run over by Justin Terrazas while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He spent months in the hospital in Colorado and Texas before returning home to continue his recovery. He retired from the department last year.

