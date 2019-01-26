Prayers requested for Brian Arterburn who is battling sickness

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wearing Blue for Brian Facebook community is asking for prayers for Brian Arterburn.

"Alright prayer warriors we need to step it up again for Brian," read a message posted to the page Saturday morning. "He is very sick right now."

Arterburn was released from the hospital last week after a setback following brain surgery.

Two years ago, officer Arterburn suffered critical injuries after being run over by Justin Terrazas while fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He spent months in the hospital in Colorado and Texas before returning home to continue his recovery. He retired from the department last year.