‘Praying for better days’: Local church groups gather at Century ll to help restore faith to the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoping for better days, that was the reason for Saturday’s gathering.

Several church groups met in front of Century ll to share equality and love for everyone. There were around seven speakers and almost 200 attendees.

The message was powerful, and it lasted for a full hour. People gathered to read the Bible and share some hope with one another.

Mayor Brandon Whipple joined the ceremony along with other city leaders.

“Really, I am someone who believes in the power of prayer, and I was excited that our faith and community were coming together to pray for peace, pray for understanding, pray for justice and I wanted to be there to show not only that I support it, but I believe in its power. Something about prayer is just soothing we have not been able to come together throughout these months of crisis with COVID and with the onrush that we are seeing nationwide and to see people come out wearing mask, social distancing, and having that communion of people, I think it’s beautiful, and I think it’s needed,” said Mayor Whipple.

“So, we came down here not to make speeches but to pray so that’s how it came about.

We are going to consider after this event if we should do another one and stay in good communication with the mayor,” said Sam Mcvay, leader of the organization Disciple Nations.

The group hopes to have more of these meetings during this time to help restore hope to our community.

LATEST STORIES: