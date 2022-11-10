HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A pregnant woman was allegedly accidentally shot on Friday, Nov. 4, in Hutchinson. As a result, her unborn baby died less than a week later.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), they received a call at 2:40 a.m. for the report of an accidental shooting in the 500 block of E. Ave B.

Upon arrival, Hutchinson officers say they met with a 30-year-old pregnant woman in her second trimester who had a single gunshot wound to her side.

The woman was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment, according to the HPD.

An investigation by the HPD revealed that a 23-yera-old man from Hutchinson was investigating a noise near the front of his home with a gun. As he turned back to go inside of his home, his gun was fired and the woman was shot.

According to the HPD, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they were made aware that the baby no longer had a heartbeat and was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held at the Reno County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.