WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls at the downtown YMCA in Wichita was in court Thursday morning for his preliminary hearing.

Keith Magoon is charged with rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked for a continuance. The defense objected but said they understand. The judge granted the delay, postponing the hearing until July 25.