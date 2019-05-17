Preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks parts of Kansas and Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An earthquake shook parts of Kansas Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.4 magnitude was felt south east of Medford, Oklahoma.

Viewers across Wichita and other parts of Kansas also reported feeling the quake. The quake was also reported in Oklahoma.

RELATED LINKS | U.S. Geological Survey | Did you feel the earthquake? Report it to the USGS | Interactive quake map

ON SOCIAL MEDIA