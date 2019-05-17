Preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks parts of Kansas and Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An earthquake shook parts of Kansas Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.4 magnitude was felt south east of Medford, Oklahoma.
Viewers across Wichita and other parts of Kansas also reported feeling the quake. The quake was also reported in Oklahoma.
ON SOCIAL MEDIA
4.4 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 pm was centered 15 km SSE of Medford, Oklahoma. This earthquake was felt across Wichita. #kswx pic.twitter.com/WoPNMRjvmo — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 17, 2019
#Earthquake (#sismo) possibly felt 2 min ago in #Oklahoma #United States. Felt it? See https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t pic.twitter.com/OTPJAAQYoM — EMSC (@LastQuake) May 17, 2019
Earthquake felt at NWS Tulsa. #okwx #arwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 17, 2019