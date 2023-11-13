WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you want a new job, dust off your résumé and head to the Get Hired Job Fair this week.

It is on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Kansasworks Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Suite 1100, near 21st and Amidon in Wichita.

“Get Hired is the region’s premier job fair with a focus on connecting military talent and skilled workers to employers,” said Keith Lawing, president and CEO of Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

Everyone is invited to the job fair, but the first half hour of each day is reserved for veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve members and their families.

“We are pleased to partner with attending employers to help bridge the gap from employers seeking talented job seekers, and certainly placing a special focus on those that have served our country,” Lawing said in a news release.

Almost three dozen employers will be at the Get Hired Job Fair. Click here for the list.

Each day will center on different careers:

Tuesday, Nov. 14 — Aviation and advanced manufacturing

Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Municipalities and transportation

Thursday, Nov. 16 — Multiple industries

The hours are from 1-5 p.m. However, 1 to 1:30 is reserved for veterans, the military, and their spouses.

Registration is free. Job seekers can complete it in advance online or in person at the event. You are encouraged to bring a current résumé. Also, be ready to talk with employers on the spot.

Staff at the Workforce Center will be available to assist with job applications, offer guidance on résumé preparation, conduct mock interviews, and help job seekers navigate available resources.