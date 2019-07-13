Preparations in Garden City for the Census

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City leaders are determined to learn from the past when an estimated 3,000 people were not counted in the 2010 census.

“We just want to make sure we are fairly represented when trying to get dollars for our community,” said Garden City Neighborhood and Development Services planner Melissa Dougherty-O’Hara.

Officials said many of those unaccounted for lived in rental housing at the time, so the city formed a new committee to try to reach all residents for the next census that starts in April of 2020.

“When people don’t respond to the surve, we don’t get an accurate count of who is living and working within our community so it could impact things such as economic development, the allocation of dollars for education to our citizens,” she said.

The new committee is called “complete count” and includes business people, religious leaders and non-profit volunteers.

Over the next several months, they’ll go to community and school events to stress the importance of the census.

“We really hope we have an increased participation in the U.S. Census and that everybody responds to the survey,” she said.

There will be a workshop on July 25 with the Complete Count Committee to discuss more ways to spread the word.

