Preparations taking place for upcoming Kansas wind

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wichitans and businesses across the city are doing what they can to prevent toppled trees and downed power lines from the upcoming Kansas winds.

Tree trimming businesses and power companies worked around the clock Tuesday in hopes of keeping everyone safe.

“When it is really windy, we can’t go be in the air. We can’t be in a bucket truck,” said Robert Phillips, a certified arborist with Wichita Tree Service.

All hands were on deck Tuesday as Phillips was one of many removing dead trees throughout the city.

While Phillips is worried about the upcoming wind storm, he says the lack of moisture could be a good thing.

“It is always worse when the ground is saturated. It makes the trees fall over and when there is leaves in the trees, so it might not be as bad as it has been in previous other 70 miles per hour wind days, but there is still going to be some damage,” said Phillips.

So what can you do?

Phillips recommends making sure the trees close to your home are healthy.

Also around town, Evergy crews could be seen trimming trees around powerlines, replacing poles and doing other routine maintenance.

“It is our best defense against wind, however when we have 70 miles per hour winds in the forecast, we may still experience wind-related outages and in that event we have crews staffed accordingly to be ready to respond as quickly as they safely can to get those outages restored,” said Bohlen, an Evergy communications manager.

Evergy recommends signing up online for text notifications for outages. They also suggest getting an emergency kit together with extra batteries, a flashlight, and a battery-operated radio.