Preparing for the cold: Local stores wait to see customer rush

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With temperatures continuing to drop, local stores are preparing their shelves with all sorts of winter gear.

Kelly Brinkley with Ace Hardware says it almost seems like people are shocked when the first temperature drop of the season arrives. He says people typically come in once their windshield wipers no longer work or have been broken off, when their driveway is filled with ice, or their homes become too cold inside.



Brinkley says although local hardware stores are usually open for several hours during the day. It’s always best for people to prepare in advance for situations like these.

“We have plenty on hand, so anybody who would want to get ice melt certainly will be able to. It’s just going to be on when it moves in and when they all start moving forward all at one time, said Brinkley. “Get out early and get it while you can because once the doors are closed for the night, that’s the end of it until morning.”

